Amazon is making a Fallout series with the creators of 'Westworld'

'Westworld' creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are running the show.
Nathan Ingraham
35m ago
Fallout
Amazon’s latest sci-fi series will be a familiar one to gamers — the company is partnering with Bethesda to make a show based on the post-apocalyptic Fallout series. Tweets from both Bethesda and Amazon confirmed this, and Bethesda also confirmed that Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are developing the show through their Kilter Films production company. The game series first started way back in 1997 and is set decades in the future in an America in the aftermath of nuclear war.

Bethesda says it has been looking for ways to adapt Fallout to a movie or series for the last decade and that Nolan and Joy’s vision for the series is the first that made them think it could be done right. Unsurprisingly, we’re not getting any detail on who else might be involved, what the story might focus on or when the series will arrive. But Bethesda’s press release specifically cites the games’ “serious and harsh” tone that’s also set alongside some “ironic humor” and oddball “B-movie nuclear fantasies” — so we can probably expect to see moments that keep the show from being too grim.

