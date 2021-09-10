'Far Cry 6' post-launch drops include Stranger Things, Rambo and Danny Trejo

Yep, Trejo gets a machete.
Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt|09.10.21
@JessConditt

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
September 10th, 2021
In this article: news, xbox one, gaming, ubisoft, ps4, ps5, pc, stranger things, xbox series x, rambo, far cry 6, danny trejo
Far Cry 6
Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 doesn't even come out for another month, but Ubisoft is already hyping all the things players will get to do (and pay for) after launch. Far Cry 6 will feature Danny Trejo, Rambo and the Stranger Things crew in a series of additional missions, available for free in the coming year and playable in co-op or solo. 

Trejo's mission involves delivering tacos across Yara with the game's protagonist, Dani, by his side. It's called Danny and Dani vs Everybody. The Rambo-inspired mission is called Rambo: All the Blood, and it features a heavily armed, cosplaying superfan in a story straight out of a 1980s action flick. The final free mission is a Stranger Things crossover called The Vanishing — players have to find their loyal weiner dog, Chorizo, in the Upside Down.

From the jump, Far Cry 6 will also have weekly insurgency challenges and special ops missions available for free. Now, on to the paid content.

The Far Cry 6 season pass will go live in late 2021, and it'll feature three missions starring villains from the series' history, detailing their backstories through die-and-retry mechanics. These missions are playable solo or with a friend, just like the main game. The popular Far Cry 3 spin-off, Blood Dragon, is also included in the season pass. The season pass comes with the gold edition of the game, which costs $100 on PC and $110 on Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PS5. The standard edition runs $60. 

Regardless of the version you want, Far Cry 6 lands on October 7th.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget