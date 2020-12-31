Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Zynga

Today is the last day you can play the original 'FarmVille'

The end of Flash means the end of the game.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Zynga

Now’s your last chance to squeak in some web game nostalgia. As Zynga warned in September, today is the last day to play the original FarmVille. The developers are shutting down the 11-year-old game after December 31st, 2020, in sync with Adobe ending Flash support needed for the game to run. You can still play the follow-ups, of course, but it won’t be quite the same if you’re looking to relive some memories.

You’ve likely known about this for a while if you’re a regular player. Zynga turned off in-app purchases for FarmVille on November 17th, leaving gamers to spend whatever credits they had left for the last several weeks.

The closure marks an end to a notable part of internet gaming history. FarmVille was the most popular Facebook game for years, and helped set some trends — for better and for worse. While you might have appreciated the social network tie-ins, the game was also the classic example of a free-to-play title that let you spend real money to get certain crops or accelerate progress for your fields. Like it or not, that trend in modern gaming was popularized here.

