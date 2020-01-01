Latest in Gear

Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

FCC chairman cited false broadband data in spite of warnings

Officials had worried about the data for years.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai drinks from a big coffee cup during a commission meeting December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The FCC is scheduled to vote on a proposal to repeal net-neutrality. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The FCC has proposed fining internet provider BarrierFree for providing false subscriber data, but not before it used some of that data to further its own claims — and it had plenty of warning, too. Ars Technica reports that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai used BarrierFree’s data in February 2019 to tout improved rural broadband access, even though his agency had warned of inaccurate data for years. The FCC repeatedly warned BarrierFree about missing data starting in 2015, and raised concerns about data (which later proved to be false) when it finally sent data in March 2018.

BarrierFree also missed a September filing, and Pai was touting the incorrect numbers the same day the FCC was warning the provider about another deadline.

Pai went on to correct the data in May 2019, but maintained that broadband was reaching Americans in a “reasonable and timely fashion.” The gap was considerably larger than he claimed, though. Where the Chairman initially claimed that people without access dropped from 26.1 million in late 2016 to 19.4 million a year later, there were actually 21.3 million people without fast internet service. That also doesn’t factor in concerns about inaccurate data gathering methods.

These findings don’t necessarily show the FCC was knowingly using false info. However, they at least indicates the regulator wasn’t heeding numerous red flags. The Pai-era FCC has made rural broadband one of its top priorities, committing billions to the cause, but reports like this cast doubt on its progress claims.

In this article: FCC, broadband, internet, politics, Ajit Pai, BarrierFree, regulation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a whopping $300 discount at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a whopping $300 discount at Amazon

View
NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

View
US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

US considers blocking deals with China's largest chip maker

View
The Morning After: macOS Big Sur preview

The Morning After: macOS Big Sur preview

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr