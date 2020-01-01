FCC chairman cited false broadband data in spite of warnings

The FCC has proposed fining internet provider BarrierFree for providing false subscriber data, but not before it used some of that data to further its own claims — and it had plenty of warning, too. Ars Technica reports that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai used BarrierFree’s data in February 2019 to tout improved rural broadband access, even though his agency had warned of inaccurate data for years. The FCC repeatedly warned BarrierFree about missing data starting in 2015, and raised concerns about data (which later proved to be false) when it finally sent data in March 2018.

BarrierFree also missed a September filing, and Pai was touting the incorrect numbers the same day the FCC was warning the provider about another deadline.