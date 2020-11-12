'FIFA 21' update reportedly allows players to set microtransaction limits

The tool may also give you a clearer idea of how much you spend on points. The game won't be able to track the total real-world value of the points you purchase. Consoles handle the in-game payment process, and you can buy points with a physical gift card. EA only knows how many points you've added to your account, so you'll need to do the math to figure out how much that’s worth in actual money. Points you buy outside of the game will count towards whatever limit you set.

Microtransaction mechanics such as FUT packs have been extremely lucrative for EA. In the 2019 fiscal year, it generated over $1.3 billion in net revenue from Ultimate Team modes in FIFA, NHL and Madden games. However, EA's approach to microtransactions has been controversial.

FUT packs are a version of a game mechanic called loot boxes, and they include a random selection of players that gamers can add to their Ultimate Team for online play. That's led to accusations that FUT packs constitute a pay-to-win system and that they're a form of gambling.

EA claims its loot boxes don't break gambling laws. However, it recently emerged that the Dutch gambling authority fined EA €10 million over loot boxes. Belgium banned loot boxes in 2018.

Meanwhile, the publisher faced backlash last month when an ad appeared in a UK toy store magazine encouraging readers (many of whom would be kids) to use FIFA points to open FUT packs.