'FIFA 21' update reportedly allows players to set microtransaction limits

FIFA 21 will reportedly allow players (and/or their parents) to set limits on the amount of virtual currency they can buy. The latest patch notes mention a feature called Playtime, which is set to go live today on PC and November 17th on consoles. According to EA, Playtime is "a new suite of tools that enable players to have more control and visibility over how they play" and it’s accessible through various game modes.
In practice, Eurogamer reports, Playtime will allow players or their guardians to control the likes of how many FIFA 21 matches they can play, communication with other gamers and, perhaps most importantly, virtual currency limits. Players use FIFA points for in-game transactions, such as Ultimate Team (FUT) packs. Playtime will apparently let you place limits on the number of points you can buy through the in-game store and how many packs you can buy with that currency or FUT Coins.