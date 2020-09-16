Latest in Gaming

'Final Fantasy XVI' will be a PlayStation console exclusive

Sony started its PS5 event with a bang.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix

Sony didn’t waste any time in pulling out the big guns during its PS5 showcase. It showed off a bombastic trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, which will be a PlayStation console exclusive. The trailer footage was actually captured on PC (Final Fantasy XVI will also be available on that platform), but it apparently emulates how the game will look on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI has a medieval setting, which marks a shift away from the sci-fi vibes of other titles in the franchise. It’s the first new game in the main series since 2016’s Final Fantasy XV, but a remake of Final Fantasy 7 arrived this year. That replaced the turn-based battles of the original with real-time combat, a trend that looks like it’ll continue here.

Square Enix will reveal more details about Final Fantasy XVI next year. There’s no confirmed release date or window as yet.

“From the establishment of an all-new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise,” director Hiroshi Takai said in a statement. “And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!”

