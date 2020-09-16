'Final Fantasy XVI' will be a PlayStation console exclusive

Sony didn’t waste any time in pulling out the big guns during its PS5 showcase. It showed off a bombastic trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, which will be a PlayStation console exclusive. The trailer footage was actually captured on PC (Final Fantasy XVI will also be available on that platform), but it apparently emulates how the game will look on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI has a medieval setting, which marks a shift away from the sci-fi vibes of other titles in the franchise. It’s the first new game in the main series since 2016’s Final Fantasy XV, but a remake of Final Fantasy 7 arrived this year. That replaced the turn-based battles of the original with real-time combat, a trend that looks like it’ll continue here.