Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 showcase kicks off today at 4PM ET. We expect the company may finally reveal when it plans to release the PS5, as well as how much the two different versions of the console will cost. Sony is also likely to provide updates on games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is coming out in the system’s “launch window.”

As always, if you can’t watch the showcase, we’ll have you covered shortly after the fact.