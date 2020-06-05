Fitbit update adds new Charge 4 features and Health Metrics changes

It turns out blood glucose tracking isn’t the only new feature Fitbit has in store for its users this month. As spotted by Wearable, the company has several major updates planned, with something for almost everyone. You have the most to look forward to if you own a Charge 4. Once you install the upcoming update, the tracker will be able to tell you the surface temperature of your skin. That’s a feature that was previously only available on Fitbit’s Sense smartwatch. You’ll also find that you’ll be able to see your SpO2 level directly on the device. Speaking of Sense, its ECG feature is now available to people in Canada, New Zealand and US territories, including American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam.

Fitbit is also making the Health Metrics section of its app available to Versa 2, Inspire 2 and Charge 4 users — no need for a Fitbit Premium subscription. That’s the part of the app where you can see raw biometric stats like heart rate variability. You’ll still need a Fitbit Premium subscription to see a monthly log of all that information, but even without one, it’s possible to see one week’s worth of data.

We detailed the blood glucose feature in a separate post, but the short version is that the Fitbit app will send you daily reminders to log your blood sugar levels. If you use LifeScan’s OneTouch Reveal app to track your readings, Fitbit’s software can automatically import that data for you. That’s something you’ll be able to do with additional metering devices and apps in the future. According to Fitbit, all of the above updates will roll out this month.