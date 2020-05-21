Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Fitbit's in-app study will determine if wearables can detect COVID-19

It could also help spot other infections before symptoms appear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fitbit Versa 2
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Fitbit is venturing beyond its research partnerships to launch an infectious disease study of its own that’s very easy to join. The device maker has introduced a study inside its app that will help determine if smartwatches and fitness trackers can spot early signs of COVID-19, the flu and similar diseases without waiting for symptoms. If you’re at least 21 years old and live in the US or Canada, you can volunteer by filling out a questionnaire regarding your health (such as whether you’ve had COVID-19). Fitbit will combine that with activity data to see if there are any telltale clues and, ideally, build an algorithm that alerts people before they infect others.

The study is available in the app’s Discover tab under Assessments & Reports, and you can withdraw at any time.

As with studies from Scripps and Stanford, there’s no guarantee this will lead to a usable detection system. There’s still a lot humanity doesn’t know about COVID-19. If Fitbit succeeds in finding an algorithm, though, it could both improve understanding of the disease and help isolate infected people before they have a chance to spread the illness to others.

In this article: Fitbit, Health, Medicine, science, wearables, wearable, Covid-19, coronavirus, fitness trackers, Smartwatch, study, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

Snag discounted Nest routers in Google's Memorial Day sale

View
Netflix will start canceling long-dormant subscriptions

Netflix will start canceling long-dormant subscriptions

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr