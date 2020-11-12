Ford's E-Transit is a more affordable electric delivery van

Electric delivery vans are already a reality, but they’re about to become more of a common sight on the road. Ford has finally revealed its long-teased E-Transit, an electrified version of its popular cargo van. It won’t rival some passenger EVs for power with its 67kW battery, 266HP output or 126-mile range, but that’s not really the point — Ford claims it offers more performance and flexibility than many conventional vans while offering that zero-emissions footprint.
The E-Transit is available in three body lengths, three roof heights and other configurations (such as chassis and cutaway versions) much like its standard counterpart. The cargo van model is expected to haul payloads of 3,800lbs versus 2,960lbs for the base combustion-based Transit 150, and will handle 4,290lbs with cutaway models. There’s also 2.4kW of output inside the van so that workers can power tools and equipment without relying on an inverter.