Volta Zero is an electric delivery truck built just for cities

The Zero is a 16-tonne delivery vehicle that’s larger than a van but smaller than a big rig. It’s similar in size and nature to Volvo’s electric truck that was also designed for city use. (Another common thing between the two companies is that Volta Trucks was co-founded by Kjell Walöen who used to be a Volvo executive.) With a range of 95 to 125 miles, it can’t go as far as Volvo’s EV that has a range of up to 186 miles. However, the company says its range is “more than sufficient” for last—mile deliveries within the city.

The Zero will be powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries that are highly modular and will allow Volta to adapt the vehicle to an operator’s specifications. And, in addition to being zero-emission, the EV will also be made of sustainably sourced natural Flax material and biodegradable resin in its exterior body panels.

Rob Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, said in a statement:

“Commercial vehicles form the lifeblood of commerce and livelihoods in cities, but today’s large trucks dangerously impose themselves on our streets and dominate their surroundings. With the launch of the Volta Zero, we are changing the face of road transport. Volta Trucks is redefining the perception of the large commercial vehicle, and how it operates in and integrates with, the zero-emission towns and cities of the future. This is made possible by the three pillars that define both Volta Trucks as a business and the Volta Zero - safety, sustainability, and electrification. Add to that our unique Truck as a Service proposition that reimagines a fleet manager’s business model. At Volta Trucks, we are directly contributing to society’s migration towards an electrified future.”

Volta Trucks is currently building its first prototype for Zero. It expects to launch it later this year, so we’ll get a glimpse of the actual vehicle before DPD’s pilot starts, assuming everything goes according to plan.