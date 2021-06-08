Ford's Maverick starts at less than $20k with a hybrid engine and built-in LTE

After showing off its F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E and the electric F-150 Lightning, Ford's latest electrified addition to a mostly-carless lineup is this compact pickup, the Maverick. Set to go on sale later this year with a base MSRP of $19,995 (plus mandatory $1,495 destination fee), the Maverick claims to be the first truck that comes standard with a hybrid powertrain.

It's packing a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Ford's first in-house designed electric motor, a 94kW unit that collectively pushes 191 horsepower to the two front wheels only. While that's an unusual setup for a pickup, Ford is hardly being shy about promoting this as a vehicle for people who "didn't know they needed a truck," and probably previously were looking at a sedan or crossover. They are targeting an EPA-estimated 37mpg fuel consumption rating (40mpg city), that would give it 500 miles of range on one 13.8 gallon tank of gas.

For people who did know they needed a truck and probably want something more oomph and towing capability than the 2WD hybrid setup and eCVT transmission, there is an optional gas-engine version available. The gas version has a 250HP 2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine under the hood and 8-speed automatic transmission, with options to add 4WD as well as specialized towing or off-road packages.

The hybrid version has a standard payload of 1,500 pounds and enough room in the bed to haul a standard ATV, and towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, which Ford says is enough to pull a pair of Jet Skis or a "good size" pop up camper trailer. The gas version with the towing package (that adds a higher capacity radiator, trailer hitch receiver, and transmission oil cooler) can pull up to 4,000 pounds.

Besides the hybrid engine, the Maverick comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen in the center console that's compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as FordPass Connect, an AT&T 4G LTE connection that can pop up a WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices with several data plans available. A number of driving assists are standard, however things like cruise control and Ford's Co-Pilot 360 assists like lane centering and blind spot detection are optional extras.