Image credit: Samsung

'Fortnite' can run at 90FPS on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7

OnePlus doesn't have a lock on smooth Android gameplay.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
'Fortnite' on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung

You don’t have to buy a OnePlus phone or an iPad Pro to play Fortnite at high frame rates on mobile. Samsung is ‘unlocking’ 90FPS gameplay on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ as of October 13th. You’ll need to either update Fortnite or grab the latest version from Samsung’s Galaxy Store, but that’s the only requirement to get the extra-smooth gameplay that potentially provides an edge.

Not surprisingly, Samsung is using this as an opportunity to point out that it’s running the only mobile app store in the US that offers the latest version of Fortnite now that Apple and Google have pulled the game from their respective shops. You don’t need any app portal to get it (Epic offers a way to sideload its software), but the Galaxy Store is helpful if you’re steeped in Samsung’s ecosystem.

To some extent, this is as much about helping Epic as it is driving sales of Samsung tablets. Without Apple’s App Store or Google Play, Epic has only limited opportunities to grow Fortnite’s mobile user base stateside. The Samsung deal reminds gamers both that Fortnite is still available and gives existing players a reason to keep coming back.

In this article: Fortnite, Epic Games, Samsung, Galaxy Tab S7, galaxy tab s7 plus, tablet, Android, games, video games, Galaxy Store, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
