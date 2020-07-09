OnePlus owners can claim an exclusive 'Fortnite' dance emote

Fortnite players who have a OnePlus phone are in for a treat. Starting today and for a limited time, you can snag a free, exclusive Bhangra Boogie dance emote if you have a OnePlus 3 or newer. You’ll have to claim your code from the OnePlus website.

You can use the emote with any skin, which sets it apart a bit from many of the game’s other tie-ins. Exclusive, branded skins have been a part of Fortnite for quite some time. They include several linked to Samsung devices, including the popular IKONIK skin, which is no longer available (at least not officially).