'Fortnite' lands on Amazon Luna But you'll need a Prime or Luna+ subscription to play it there.

Even though Fortnite was exiled from Apple and Google's mobile app stores years ago, there are still ways for you to play the all-conquering battle royale on your phone or tablet, thanks to the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. Starting today, Fortnite will also be available on another cloud gaming service. It has dropped on Amazon Luna just in time for the latest Star Wars crossover.

There's one major caveat, though. Fortnite is available for free through Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, but you'll need to pay to play it on Amazon Luna. You can access it if you have an Amazon Prime or Luna+ subscription. It's worth noting, however, that GeForce Now users on the free tier have a one-hour time limit per session.

This is your fight now. @FortniteGame welcome to Luna 💜



Play #FortniteOnLuna with Prime or a Luna+ Subscription: https://t.co/NQWgjqYqK8 pic.twitter.com/0mHoOl2ysU — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) May 3, 2023

Whichever cloud gaming service you use to play Fortnite, you'll need to sign in to an Epic Games account. You’ll have access to all the cosmetics you've unlocked on other platforms. You'll be able to level up your battle pass while you're away from your PC or console too.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” Amazon devices and services vice president Daniel Rausch told The Verge in a statement. Amazon confirmed to Engadget that Fortnite is also available on Luna in Canada, Germany and the UK after the service recently opened up in those countries.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

This seems like more of a value add for existing Prime Gaming and Luna+ members to save them from switching to another service to play Fortnite, rather than a way to encourage new users to sign up. On Luna's Prime Gaming Channel, Amazon Prime members get access to a rotating selection of games at no extra cost (though Fortnite will remain there indefinitely). There are several notable games on Luna+ as well, including the likes of Control, Alien Isolation, Devil May Cry 5, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and Batman: Arkham Knight. There's a seven-day free trial available, after which Luna+ costs $10 per month.

Update 5/3/2023 12:04PM ET: Clarifying that Fortnite will be available indefinitely on Luna for Prime members as well as Luna+ subscribers.