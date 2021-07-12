LeBron James comes to 'Fortnite' on July 14th

With Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out this week, LA Lakers small forward LeBron James is making his way to Fortnite. On July 14th, two days before the movie comes out in the US, Epic will start selling two different King James skins. The first draws inspiration from the star’s pregame style and sees him wearing a blazer, hoodie, shorts and shirt and tie.
The second outfit gives lets you dress up James either in his Tune Squad uniform or a Taco Tuesday-themed getup. Naturally, all of the skins feature LeBron wearing his latest — which, as you might have guessed, come out this month as well. As a third option, you can buy the skins together in a bundle that comes with extra in-game items, an emote and a special loading screen.
LeBron isn’t the first real-life star to make his way into Fortnite. Previously, Epic released skins of and . Given that Epic frequently does , it’s not surprising to see James get that same treatment now. At this point, Fortnite is another channel companies can use to market their latest products.