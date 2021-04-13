Fortnite’s next crossover character is Aloy from ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’

On the same day Epic Games announced a $200 million investment from Sony, the publisher revealed it's bringing another PlayStation character to Fortnite this week. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will drop onto the island on April 15th.

An Aloy outfit and other HZD-themed items (such as an emote, pickaxe, glider and back bling) will debut on the item shop on that day. A bundle of the goodies includes an Aloy loading screen, and if you wear the outfit while playing Fortnite on PlayStation 5, you’ll get an ice hunter variant of that skin.

A Duos tournament centered around bows, Aloy’s weapon of choice, takes place on April 14th on PS4 and PS5. You’ll receive more points for killing enemies with a bow. The best-performing teams in each region will receive the HZD bundle as a reward.

Aloy is joining Fortnite as part of its Gaming Legends series. Characters from other classic gaming franchises such as Kratos (Sony’s God of War), Ryu and Chun-Li (Street Fighter) and Master Chief (Halo) have all made their way to the battle royale over the last few months.

Another gaming icon, Lara Croft, recently arrived in Fortnite alongside the start of the Primal season. To mark the arrival of Aloy, Fortnite is pairing up the two adventurers in a limited-time mode. Players will automatically wear one of the two character outfits in Team Up! Aloy & Lara Duos, which you can play between 9AM ET on April 16th and the same time on April 18th. Aloy will only have a bow and Lara will have to make do with her dual pistols, but the weapons will be upgradable.