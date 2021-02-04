It looks like Street Fighter will be the next 'Fortnite' crossover

By all accounts, it looks like the world of Street Fighter will soon crossover with Fortnite. The game’s datamining community found evidence that series favorites Ryu and Chun-Li — who, to be clear, is not a character from Mortal Kombat — could join Fortnite’s item shop in the next couple of days.

The leaks started with a tweet spotted by Eurogamer that includes assets from the next in-game portal. They show a part of Street Fighter 2’s Suzaku Castle level. And if you listen carefully, you can hear a distorted version of Ryu’s theme. ShiinaBR, the prolific data miner who shared the portal assets, later tweeted out an image of the Ryu and Chun-Li skins they found in the game’s code.