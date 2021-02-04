It looks like Street Fighter will be the next 'Fortnite' crossover

It seems Epic didn’t forget to invite Chun-Li
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|02.19.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

In this article: news, Epic Games, Fortnite, gaming, Capcom, Street Fighter, video games
Capcom

By all accounts, it looks like the world of Street Fighter will soon crossover with Fortnite. The game’s datamining community found evidence that series favorites Ryu and Chun-Li — who, to be clear, is not a character from Mortal Kombat — could join Fortnite’s item shop in the next couple of days. 

The leaks started with a tweet spotted by Eurogamer that includes assets from the next in-game portal. They show a part of Street Fighter 2’s Suzaku Castle level. And if you listen carefully, you can hear a distorted version of Ryu’s theme. ShiinaBR, the prolific data miner who shared the portal assets, later tweeted out an image of the Ryu and Chun-Li skins they found in the game’s code.

It’s been a busy last couple of months for crossovers in Fortnite. At the end of last year, Epic added Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo to celebrate the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fortnite’s Season 2 Chapter 5 has also brought with it characters from The Mandalorian and the Walking Dead, among other popular franchises.

Popular on Engadget