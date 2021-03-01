'Fortnite' Season 6 introduces a Primal theme with animals and Lara Croft

Fortnite's new season, dubbed "Primal," kicks off today with old-school weapons and new playable characters including Lara Croft. The story picks up after the end of the Zero Crisis Finale — a unique solo mission that sees players trying to restore ruptures in reality caused by the zero point energy orb — and a short cinematic starring Agent Jones (which you can watch below).

You're then thrust into an altered landscape that includes a looming spire at its center, which houses the zero point. During the finale, the orb emitted a mysterious pulse that turned the island into a primitive wilderness home to vicious animals and docile prey, from fierce wolves to tame chickens.

The cataclysm also caused all modern tech to vanish, replaced by more traditional firepower including pistols, shotguns and bows. Along with the huntable wildlife, this feeds into the game's new crafting mechanic that lets you build an improvised arsenal of bows and other weapons using scrap.

As usual, there are new crossover characters including expert survivalist Lara Croft and (later on) Brazilian soccer star Neymar. Though, we'll have to wait and see if Primal can match the tie-in extravaganza that was Season 5. Those who purchase a Battle Pass will also get a bunch of new skins and cosmetic items. They include Raven from DC's Teen Titans, Robo Ray, Dread Knight, Raz, Spire Assassin and a new gladiator version of Peely.