'Fortnite: Save the World' will shut down on macOS September 23rd

Fortnite: Save the World — a castle building players-vs-zombies version of the game that preceded the battle royale spin-off — is becoming a casualty in the ongoing war between Epic Games and Apple. The two companies are fighting over Apple’s policies that mandate a cut of Epic’s profits and prevent it from including non-Apple payment options.

While the battle royale version is still playable on macOS and will continue to work, it’s already cut off from receiving new updates. The same applies to Save the World, which has continued as a premium-priced game with annual updates unlike its free counterpart, but that’s coming to an end on macOS as of September 23rd. In a blog post Epic said that Apple is to blame because it is preventing the company from signing updates, which will cause bugs in the future.