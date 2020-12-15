Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

'Fortnite' is getting an Among Us-style mode for the holidays

The Spy Within is available to play starting today.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Spy Within Fortnite
Epic Games

On the same day that Among Us makes its way to Nintendo Switch, Epic is adding a new limited-time gameplay mode called The Spy Within. If you’ve played any Werewolf-style game, the broad strokes of the new mode will be familiar. 

Each time you start a new match, you won’t know what side everyone is on. They’ll be two players known as the spies. Their goal is to eliminate the other players in the match without drawing suspicion. The eight other people taking part in the game are known as the agents. They have to work together to identify the spies, while trying to complete a variety of other objectives. Where things get tricky is that the agents can only talk to one another over voice chat when they call a meeting. You’ll be able to earn some in-game cosmetics, including a nifty-looking skate deck, by completing the associated Spy Within challenge pack.

While it’s only a limited-time mode, it’s hard not to see The Spy Within as an attempt by Epic to get players back into Fortnite by copying the game everyone’s playing at the moment. The recent Reboot a Friend initiative Epic announced this week speaks to that same goal. Of course, Fortnite has always been something of a chameleon in that way. Before it borrowed from PUBG and became one of the world’s most popular battle royale titles, it was best known as a co-op survival game. You don’t last long if you don’t adapt. 

In this article: HouseParty, Among Us, video games, nintendo switch, Fortnite, Pokimane, Twitch, the spy within, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

View
'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr