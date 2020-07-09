Fujifilm's webcam software is now available on Macs

When Fujifilm released software that transformed X-series and GFX cameras into very fancy webcams, it only worked on Windows PCs and not Macs. Later on, the company said it would rectify that quickly by releasing a macOS version sometime in mid-July. That time has now come, as Fujifilm has now dropped the X Webcam tool for macOS.

As before, you just need to install the app and connect your camera to a Mac via a USB cable, with no fancy capture cards needed. From there, you can select your camera as a webcam for numerous video chat apps like Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams (for more information on how to set it up, check our guide).