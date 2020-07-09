Latest in Gear

Fujifilm's webcam software is now available on Macs

It works with 11 models ranging from the X-A7 to the GFX 100.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Fujifilm has released its macOS webcam tool
When Fujifilm released software that transformed X-series and GFX cameras into very fancy webcams, it only worked on Windows PCs and not Macs. Later on, the company said it would rectify that quickly by releasing a macOS version sometime in mid-July. That time has now come, as Fujifilm has now dropped the X Webcam tool for macOS.

As before, you just need to install the app and connect your camera to a Mac via a USB cable, with no fancy capture cards needed. From there, you can select your camera as a webcam for numerous video chat apps like Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams (for more information on how to set it up, check our guide).

It works with eight X-series models, the X-T200, X-A7, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and the X-T4. You can even use it with three medium-format models, the GFX 100, GFX 50S and GFX 50R. You can download it now for free at Fujifilm’s global site.

In this article: Fujifilm, cameras, macos, webcam, software, X-T4, X-A7, mirrorless, news, gear
