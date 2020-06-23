Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fujifilm

Fujifilm's webcam software will work on macOS in July

In the meantime, the company has added support for the X-A7 and X-T200.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
59m ago
X-T200
Fujifilm

Thanks to support from manufacturers, using a mirrorless or DSLR camera as a webcam has been easier than ever in recent months. But if you're Fujifilm owner, you haven't been able to use the company's recently released Fujifilm X Webcam software with a Mac. That's about to change. 

On Monday, the company said it's working on adding macOS support to Fujifilm X Webcam. The camera manufacturer plans to release the update sometime in mid-July. In the meantime, the good news is that two of Fujifilm’s more affordable mirrorless cameras, the X-T200 and X-A7, now work with the software.

As before, the process of using your Fujifilm as a webcam is straightforward. All you'll need to do is download and install the new firmware, connect your camera to your Windows 10 PC using a USB cable and change the video source in the app you plan to use. The webcam feature is compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and Microsoft Teams. 

In addition to the two cameras added with today's update, Fujifilm X Webcam is compatible with six other X-series cameras: the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 and X-T4. The software also works with all three of the company's GFX medium format cameras -- if you're fancy like that. Canon and Panasonic camera owners can also upgrade their webcam setup using the app from their manufacturer.

In this article: fujifilm, skype, microsoft teams, google meet, zoom, cameras, internet, conference calls, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
