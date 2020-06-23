Fujifilm's webcam software will work on macOS in July

Thanks to support from manufacturers, using a mirrorless or DSLR camera as a webcam has been easier than ever in recent months. But if you're Fujifilm owner, you haven't been able to use the company's recently released Fujifilm X Webcam software with a Mac. That's about to change.

On Monday, the company said it's working on adding macOS support to Fujifilm X Webcam. The camera manufacturer plans to release the update sometime in mid-July. In the meantime, the good news is that two of Fujifilm’s more affordable mirrorless cameras, the X-T200 and X-A7, now work with the software.