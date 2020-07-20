Fujifilm's summer sale offers $500 off the all-around excellent X-T3

Buy Fujifilm X-T3 body at Amazon - $1,000

Fujifilm’s rangefinder-shaped X-E3 cost $900 when it first launched with 4K 30p video, a 24.2-megapixel X-Trans sensor, 14 fps shooting speeds and a 325-point autofocus system. Now, it’s on sale for $200 off the current price with or without an 18-55mm kit lens.

The X-A7 is in the same budget range, 4K capability and sensor as the X-E3, but it has a bigger body and articulating screen. And while it lacks the physical dials of the X-E3, you can set all the controls using the touchscreen. It’s on sale for $500 with an XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens — the cheapest Fujifilm kit by far. In a similar vein, Fujifilm’s more recent X-T200 has an articulating screen and gyro to smooth out motion for vloggers. It’s on sale for $600 (body only) or $700 with the XC15-45mm kit lens.

For big sensor fans, Fujifilm’s GFX 50R is a very compact medium-format camera with a 51.4-megapixel sensor to capture every pore or stalk of wheat for portrait or landscape photos. If the regular $4,499 price tag has been too much to take, it’s now on sale for $1,000 off, making it just $3,499 — the cheapest new medium-format camera out there right now.

In case you need lenses, Fujifilm has those on sale too, some with very steep price drops. That includes our lens guide pick, the XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR, discounted $150 from its regular $1,000 price tag. At the same time, you can find an even wider prime, the XF14mm F/2.8 R at a $100 discount from the regular $900 price. Fujifilm is also offering the ultra-wide-angle XF 10-24mm F4 zoom for $700, or $300 off the $1,000 price tag. Finally, you can pick up the do-all Fujinon XF18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens for $750 — $150 off the regular price.

