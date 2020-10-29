GameFly lets you 'lock in' rentals for release day

When Alliance Entertainment, one of the largest physical media distributors in the US, acquired GameFly earlier this month, it said it had a variety of enhancements planned for the game rental subscription service. It’s now detailed the first of those improvements: GameLock.

GameFly subscribers will see a new interface element on the platform’s website that allows them to “lock in” a game that’s about to come out. GameFly claims it will guarantee its customers get a copy of a game they want on the exact day it comes out. No need to pre-order a title or brave a midnight release to get a copy of a popular game before physical units are sold out.