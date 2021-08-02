Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live here at 2PM ET

Gamescom officially gets underway today as an online-only event for the second year running. It kicks off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, a two-hour showcase filled with trailers, announcements and updates about a ton of upcoming games.

Keighley has already announced some of what to expect, including news on the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard , Far Cry 6 , Death Stranding: Director's Cut , Genshin Impact , Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga , Splitgate , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and much more. A new football game will be revealed , and we could get confirmation of the Halo Infinite release date, which is expected to be December 8th . Fingers crossed for another look at Elden Ring too.

Publishers involved include Amazon Games, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, Mediatonic, PlayStation, Sega, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft and Xbox Game Studios.