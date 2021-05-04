Gamescom 2021 will be an online-only event after all

May 5th, 2021
With the pandemic no less an issue than it was a year ago, Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event. Organizer Koelnmesse had previously hoped to host a hybrid convention in which there would have been an in-person component where fans could have played some of the games announced at the show. Instead, after what it says were "extensive discussions with partners and exhibitors," the group has decided to return to last year's format. 

The show will still kick off on Wednesday, August 25th and continue through to the end of Friday, August 27th. As with last year's event, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will get things started with the Opening Night Live stream. In 2020, the segment featured looks at the new Dragon Age game and Fall Guys season two, among other reveals. To make it easier for fans to follow along with everything announced at the event, Koelnmesse promises they'll be a redesigned Gamescom Now online hub that will include live streams, trailers and developer interviews. 

