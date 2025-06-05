Nintendo Switch 2 has officially launched, here's everything you need to know

After years of leaks and months of teasers, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here. We've long known what the Switch 2 will look like, and when it'll arrive. We've told you how tariffs have affected Nintendo's launch plans, we've given you a step-by-step guide to pre-ordering and told you where to buy a Switch 2 on launch day. We gave you our first hands-on preview back in early April, told you how good of a first impression Mario Kart World makes and dug even deeper with our final preview earlier this week.

All that's left now is our full review, and reviews take time. While we put Nintendo's latest through its paces, you can catch up on everything you need to know about the Switch 2 below. If you want to follow the Engadget team's experiences with it on launch day, you can check out our Nintendo Switch 2 launch day live blog.

What are the key new features of the Nintendo Switch 2?

Display and dock

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a 1080p 7.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh and HDR compatibility. It also supports up to 4K output at 120Hz (with variable refresh rates) when docked.

Joy-Con and Pro Controller

The new Joy-Con 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 attaches magnetically with a button to release them. They have larger SL and SR buttons (the ones hidden when the Joy-Con are attached) to make playing multiplayer games on individual Joy-Cons more feasible. These buttons are also made of steel and attach to the Switch 2's magnets.

The analog sticks are no longer tiny nubs, and are closer in size to the ones you might find on a PS5 or Xbox controller. However, they do not have Hall effect sensors, the use of which can minimize the risk of the "stick drift" issue that plagued the original Joy-Cons.

The Joy-Con 2 have what Nintendo is calling “HD Rumble 2” built in, which seems to be a refinement of the original (and still very good) vibration function. Finally, each Joy-Con 2 has an optical sensor that allows you to use it as a mouse, and a C button, which we’ll get to in a minute.

Nintendo

The new Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with everything you’d expect based on the refreshed Joy-Con 2: Namely HD Rumble 2 and the C button. There are also remappable GL/GR buttons around the back and a standard audio jack for connecting a headset.

Both options come with Amiibo support built in. The Switch 2 comes with two Joy-Con 2, as you’d expect, and additional pairs are priced at $95. The Pro Controller will cost $85.

The C button stands for "chat"

The new C button is a dedicated way to enter a chat session with friends. As well as the standard features you’d expect from voice chat, Nintendo has built a Discord-like video-sharing feature, which lets you show your gameplay to others and see other people’s screens while you’re playing.

The GameChat function works with a mic built into the console, though headsets are also supported. Nintendo will also sell a $55 camera that plugs into the USB-C port on the top of the console, which will allow you to stream your face along with your game.

Nintendo

GameCube support

The Switch 2 will work with GameCube games via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. The three titles available at launch will be F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Soul Calibur II.

Improved specs

Perhaps the biggest feature, though, is one you can’t see: The Switch 2 has an all-new processor and GPU and significantly more storage (256GB vs 64GB in the Switch OLED), along with support for faster and more capacious microSD cards. This will obviously lead to better first-party games and upgraded Switch experiences, but more importantly it will mean multi-platform games that had to skip the original, underpowered Switch will be able to be ported over. With games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming to the Switch 2 at launch, it seems like far more ports will be feasible than on the original console.

Digital Foundry has been able to confirm a bunch of the details of the Switch 2's specs that Nintendo hasn't explained publicly, but the highlights are the consoles custom chip and faster storage. The Switch 2 uses a NVIDIA chip with eight ARM Cortex A78C cores, six of which are available to developers, and a GPU with the company's Ampere architecture. That's alongside 12GB of LPDDRX RAM and a custom FDE (file decompression engine) that decompresses game files without drawing power from the Switch 2's CPU.

Another major improvement comes in the form of networking — the Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, which will improve the original's often glacial download speeds. Similarly, the new dock sports an Ethernet port for a rock-solid connection.

Virtual game cards

Virtual Game Cards are Nintendo’s way of making digital games replicate the experience of physical copies. They let you lend digital games to friends and family, letting them enjoy the game on their system without buying a separate copy.

Of course, there are caveats. Much like a physical cartridge, only one system can play each Virtual Game Card at a time. You can only loan games to up to eight people, and each will need to be on the same Nintendo Family Account and local network. Finally, you can only share one game at a time, and the lending period lasts only two weeks. Although that’s a healthy list of limitations, the feature is still more than other consoles have offered — and, if we’re lucky, it will be something Sony and Microsoft are pressured to adopt.

Perhaps best of all, the feature isn’t exclusive to the Switch 2. It’s already available for the first Switch.

Game-Key cards

Game-Key cards are physical Switch 2 games that only contain a portion of their game data. The first time you slot one in, your Switch 2 will download the rest of the game to your local storage and the Game-Key card becomes the "key" you need to use anytime you want to play it.

Nintendo says you'll have to have an internet connection the first time you boot up the game, but afterwards the card itself should be enough to let you play. You'll also be able to resell your Game-Key card in the same way you would a normal cartridge or disc.

This fusion of digital and physical has become fairly common on other consoles as the size of games has grown larger, but it's relatively novel for Nintendo. Since the Switch 2 is going to be running more demanding, high-fidelity games, though, it's a compromise that lets people still enjoy the common-sense benefits of physical game cards.

What's it like to play?

Nintendo gave the press a chance to check out the Switch 2 and a few of the games it highlighted. You can read our impressions of Mario Kart World as well as more general thoughts on how the Switch 2 feels in person. Right off the bat, Mario Kart World feels like an outstanding launch title, with more depth and better visuals than we've ever seen from a Mario Kart game. The core formula is intact, but there are a lot of new features and play styles to dig into.

As for the Switch 2 hardware, it feels like a major step forward from the original Switch — it has grown up a lot and feels far more polished and refined. And while it may not have an OLED screen, the 7.9-inch LED display Nintendo did use is outstanding.

When did the Nintendo Switch 2 come out?

Nintendo scheduled its launch for June 5, 2025. From a US perspective, the first consoles reached gamers' hands on June 4, with Australians and New Zealanders sharing images online and some streaming their experiences on Twitch and YouTube.

When did pre-orders open for Nintendo Switch 2?

Switch 2 pre-orders were initially set to begin on April 9, but the following week, Nintendo said it was suspending pre-order plans in the US "indefinitely" in reaction to a slate of tariffs imposed by President Trump.

No retailers are currently taking Switch 2 pre-orders. Although there’s always the chance one will drop an unexpected stock refresh, your best option right now is to register your interest with Nintendo. That may not lead to a launch-day console, as Nintendo has warned, but it won’t likely be a crazy delay like those familiar to GPU buyers. And if your Nintendo cred ticks the right boxes (you have been subscribed to Switch Online for at least 12 months, have opted in to share gameplay data, and have at least 50 total gameplay hours), your odds will improve.

Costco is a dark-horse candidate for day-one availability. The retailer doesn’t appear to have taken any Switch 2 pre-orders, but a product listing claims it will have Mario Kart World console bundles in stock on launch day.

In any case, Nintendo says the console’s June 5 release date is unchanged.

In a somewhat disappointing update, Nintendo appears to be shipping "sold out" signs to retailers so that they can quickly let people know the Switch 2 isn't in stock. We can only read so much into that, but it seems likely that if you can't grab one on launch day from a retailer, you'll be waiting a while for them to come back in stock.

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

On April 2, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 would cost $450 standalone, or $500 with a bundled digital copy of the new Mario Kart game, Mario Kart World. That’s significantly more expensive than the original Switch, which launched at $300, and has remained at that price ever since. It’s also more expensive than the entry-level current-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

The comparison looks a little better up against Valve’s Steam Deck, which costs $400 for the LCD model or $550 for the basic OLED model. The Steam Deck is more affordable than most PC handhelds.

When Nintendo delayed the pre-orders from the original date of April 9, it said it was doing so "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." With heavy US tariffs levied on Nintendo's Asian production centers, the implication was that would have little choice but to pass at least some of those costs on to American consumers. But Trump's April 9 tariff pivot — reverting to 10 percent across the board for 90 days for all countries except China, which now gets a triple-digit hit — further muddied the waters. That's because it's unclear how much, if any, of the components and assembly of US-bound Switch 2 consoles will originate in China.

The administration exempted some electronics from reciprocal tariffs, but they'll soon be subject to new levies on semiconductors. Some analysts suggest that Nintendo will be selling consoles at a loss in the US with even a 10 percent tariff.

Nevertheless, the company is keeping the price of the Switch 2 at $450 and the Mario Kart World bundle at $500. However, it noted that it had to increase the prices of Switch 2 accessories "due to changing market conditions" and added that other price modifications may occur in the future for a similar reason.

How much do the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories cost?

When Nintendo announced the rescheduled Switch 2 pre-order date for the US and Canada, it confirmed price increases for many of the console's accessories. The current US prices for the accessories are as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller — $85

Joy-Con 2 Pair — $95

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip — $40

Joy-Con 2 Strap — $14

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set — $25

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera — $55

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set — $120

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector — $40

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case — $85

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter — $35

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch 2 — $60

The price of the Joy-Con 2 strap has gone up by $1, but the prices of other products have risen by between $5 and $10, with the dock set getting the larger increase. Thankfully, your Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a dock. Nintendo also released a list of accessory prices for Canada.

How long will the Switch 2's battery last?

Nintendo says that the Switch 2 will last between 2 and 6.5 hours on a single charge. This is similar to the original Switch, which was rated for 2.5-6.5 hours, though later revisions upped that figure significantly. The company cautions that "this time is an estimate ... battery life will depend on the games you play and usage conditions."

Based on video Nintendo shared in the Nintendo Today app, one way the Switch 2 will extend the longevity of its battery over time is with a new "battery preservation mode." When enabled, your Switch 2 will stop charging when it reaches 90 percent, saving its battery from the wear and tear of charging to 100 percent every time. This is a fairly common feature on smartphones, and it makes sense for a handheld console you charge every day.

A new battery mode won't change the Switch 2's estimated battery life, but it will slow the damage charging the console has, which keeps it usable for longer.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatible?

Nintendo confirmed in November 2024 that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible. It will also feature access to Nintendo Online, so users will be able to play all of those old retro titles.

In the initial Nintendo Switch 2 press release, Nintendo reiterated that physical and digital Switch games will work on the new system. However, it noted that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." We now have more information on which games are working thanks to a guide Nintendo put together.

Nintendo's software compatibility chart on April 2, 2025. (Nintendo)

As of April 1, the vast majority of Switch 2 games are marked as compatible, but many popular games are said to have some issues. Nintendo has marked most of these as “under investigation,” suggesting a fix may be on the way in time for launch. Nintendo says it is manually testing every Switch game for compatibility.

Only one title is marked as incompatible: Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit. This was part of Nintendo’s Labo range of games that worked with Cardboard accessories, and is incompatible as the Switch 2 doesn’t physically fit in the VR headset.

Will old games be enhanced in any way?

The original Switch has, to put it mildly, struggled to run some of the late-generation software that's come down the pike. Could these games be enhanced to take advantage of the increased horsepower of the Switch 2? That’s unclear. In an “Ask the Developer” page on its site, Nintendo says that old games are working through a real-time translation system, which sounds similar to how Rosetta allows modern Macs to run old software. With that said, the new and old Switch are much closer in hardware than that.

In the same developer interview, it’s said that in its testing of old games for compatibility, there were some occasions “where loading times became faster, or game performance became more stable,” but we don’t have any detail beyond that.

As well as backward compatibility, Nintendo is also offering up premium "Switch 2 Edition" upgrades for a select few games. These have improved resolutions and frame rates, and (in some cases) bonus features and content. What exactly that means will vary, but Nintendo did confirm that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will have 4K/60 fps and 1080p/120 fps options on the Switch 2.

Games confirmed to have a Switch 2 Edition to date include:

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

In the case of the two mainline Zelda games, those upgrades will be included with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or cost $10 each. Upgrades for the other games are also paid, but Nintendo has not said how much those will cost.

What will the cartridges taste like?

You may remember that the original Switch cartridges taste absolutely awful. This was on purpose, to discourage folks from putting the games in their mouth.

Similarly, the Switch 2 carts are also said to taste terrible, in large part to stop children or pets from accidentally ingesting them. It is not yet clear what substance Nintendo has coated the Switch 2 cartridges in to make them taste foul, but Nintendo's Takuhiro Dohta advised against licking them all the same.

"We don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption," he told GameSpot. "We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out."

What are the launch games?

We expect this list to change substantially over the coming weeks and months, but the titles currently confirmed to be available on day one follow:

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman: World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut

That's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 today. We'll update this article with any information we can gather directly from sources. Any changes made to the article after its initial publishing will be listed below.

Update, January 24, 2025, 12:36 PM ET: This story has been updated to include speculation about price, potential game enhancements and the taste of cartridges.

Update, February 5, 2025, 9:30AM ET: This story has been updated to note the time when the April 2 Nintendo Direct starts.

Update, February 24, 2025, 12:30 PM ET: This story has been updated to include speculation about storage and information about the new microSD Express standard.

Update, March 6, 2025, 2:30PM ET: This story has been updated to note recent FCC filings to indicate the presence of Wi-Fi 6 and NFC support.

Update, March 14, 2025, 12:15PM ET: This story has been updated to include pricing and sales speculation from analysts.

Update, March 20, 2025, 12:45PM ET: Updated to include a note about the Seattle Mariners new jersey patches featuring Nintendo and the Switch 2.

Update, March 27, 2025, 3:50PM ET: Updated to add details about the C button, Nintendo Today! and Virtual Game Cards.

Update, April 1, 2025, 10:16AM ET: Updated to add link to livestream and details on its length.

Update, April 2, 2025, 4:40PM ET: Added details from the April 2 Nintendo Direct event, including specifications, price, release date and launch titles.

Update, April 4, 2025, 11:17AM ET: Added details about pre-orders being put on hold.

Update, April 7, 2025, 1:56PM ET: Added details about the Switch 2 cartridges still (reportedly) tasting terrible, the lack of Hall effect sensors in the controllers and game upgrade pricing.

Update, April 9, 2025, 5:41PM ET: Added context on how the changing rules on the Trump tariffs may or may not affect Switch 2 pricing in the US.

Update, April 11, 2025, 7:11PM ET: Re-affirmed that May 8 is when Nintendo is confirming the first batch of pre-orders through its site, after a faulty report online suggested otherwise.

Update, April 18, 2025, 10:33AM ET: Added details about the new pre-order date for the US and Canada, as well as accessory pricing.

Update, April 30, 2025, 3:24PM ET: Updated pre-order info and added a Virtual Game Card breakdown.

Update, May 14, 2025, 11:50PM ET: Added info on Game-Key cards, battery preservation mode, and the Switch 2's specs.

Update, June 5, 2025, 12PM ET: Introduction was rewritten and tenses (for example, "When will" became "When did") were updated throughout the article to reflect that the Switch 2 is now available.

Jeff Dunn contributed to this report.