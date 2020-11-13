All of Garmin's Fenix 6 smartwatches are $150 off at Wellbots

Buy Fenix 6 at Wellbots - $449 Buy Fenix 6S at Wellbots - $449

These are some of the most capable multisport smartwatches you can get from Garmin. Both the Fenix 6 and 6S have stainless steel bezels, color displays that are designed to be visible even in direct sunlight and at least nine days of battery life in smartwatch mode and at least 25 hours of life in GPS mode. They have a plethora of health tracking sensors, including heart rate monitors, blood oxygen sensors, built-in GPS, altimeters, compasses, gyroscopes, accelerometers, thermometers and more. They can also connect to other sensors using Bluetooth or ANT+ technology, and you can use Garmin Pay to contactless pay for anything when you’re on the go.

The list of workouts that the Fenix 6 series can track is quite large and it includes yoga, swimming, snowboarding, kayaking and others. These smartwatches also have Garmin’s Live Track feature, which lets you share your location with loved ones so they can keep track of you while you’re completing a race, a hike or otherwise training.

The Fenix 6 Pro, Sapphire and Solar editions all have a few things that make them stand out from the standard Fenix 6 devices. For example, the Sapphire edition uses Sapphire Crystal on its lens while the Solar edition has “power glass,” which is Garmin’s term for a transparent solar charging lens that sits atop the watch face. All of the Pro-level Fenix 6 watches also have onboard storage for music, so you can take your playlists with you while leaving your smartphone at home. If you’re thinking about taking the plunge with one of these high-end fitness watches, Garmin has a handy comparison tool that you can use to see all the nitty gritty differences between them.

