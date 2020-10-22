Latest in Gear

Image credit: Garmin

Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

The Instinct Esports Edition is available now.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition
Garmin

Watch a Twitch streamer playing horror game du jour Phasmophobia, progressing in a tense esports tournament or perfecting a speedrun, and you might see their current heart rate on their feed. Garmin is offering broadcasters another way to layer that data into their streams with an Esports Edition of its Instinct GPS smartwatch.

The smartwatch uses Bluetooth to hook into a PC streaming tool called STR3AMUP!, which might be the worst name I've heard for anything in my entire life. Broadcasters can then display their live heart rate, stress and Body Battery energy level data on their streams. 

The Instinct Esports Edition also has an esports activity profile you can use to monitor your heart rate and stress level along with the game session time and time of day. You can sync that data to the Garmin Connect app. Garmin's promising a battery life of up to three days when the device is in esports mode or 14 days in smartwatch mode.

The wearable includes some standard smartwatch features as well, such as sleep monitoring and notifications when it's connected to a compatible smartphone. There are more than 30 sports apps and profiles for other types of activity tracking too. The Instinct Esports Edition is available now. It costs £269.99 in the UK.

In this article: heart rate, heartrate, livestreaming, esports, smartwatch, garmin, garmin instinct, garmininstinct, gps smartwatch, gpssmartwatch, activity tracker, activitytracker, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
Hummer EV 'supertruck' has a UI built on Unreal Engine and runs Android

Hummer EV 'supertruck' has a UI built on Unreal Engine and runs Android

View
NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

View
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

View
Quibi confirms it's shutting down

Quibi confirms it's shutting down

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr