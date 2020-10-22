Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

Watch a Twitch streamer playing horror game du jour Phasmophobia, progressing in a tense esports tournament or perfecting a speedrun, and you might see their current heart rate on their feed. Garmin is offering broadcasters another way to layer that data into their streams with an Esports Edition of its Instinct GPS smartwatch.

The smartwatch uses Bluetooth to hook into a PC streaming tool called STR3AMUP!, which might be the worst name I've heard for anything in my entire life. Broadcasters can then display their live heart rate, stress and Body Battery energy level data on their streams.