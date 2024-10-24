The Morning After: Arm doubles down in its Qualcomm fight

Isn’t it fun when a relatively minor skirmish over money boils over to threaten (checks notes) the whole Android ecosystem? That’s what’s happening now chip firm Arm has moved to cancel the architecture license allowing Qualcomm to build its chips .

Essentially, back in 2021, Qualcomm bought an AI chip company, Nuvia, which was also an Arm licensee. Qualcomm has used Nuvia’s technology inside its AI PC chips, but Arm feels Qualcomm never sought its blessing to transfer those licenses.

In response, Arm sued Qualcomm in 2022 to try to get what it was owed, with the battle due to go to trial this December. But unless someone backs down in the interim, Qualcomm might not be able to make the chips — the basis for its multi-billion dollar business.

I wouldn’t worry too much, given how high the stakes are for both companies in this situation. It’s likely someone will cut a hefty check days before the license is withdrawn, and everyone can go back to gently tolerating each other.

— Dan Cooper

A Boeing-made communications satellite has exploded, breaking up while in geostationary orbit around Earth. The US Space Force believes the Intelsat hardware has broken into 20 pieces, while Roscosmos says it is tracking 80 fragments . There is no danger to life on Earth, but the debris may pose a risk to other satellites in orbit — as well as Boeing’s reputation.

I’ll be honest, I found Severance to be the most stressful TV show of 2022, to the point where I had heart palpitations for most of the season finale. Now, after nearly three years in production, the second season will debut on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. I’m still not sure if my body can manage a second go, but those with stronger constitutions should make preparations.

Tesla has claimed it’s working on a series of more affordable EVs, with production due to begin in the first half of 2025 . Of course, like any pledge coming out of an Elon Musk-owned company, we must take that with a pinch of salt. Although if you want a cheap Tesla, the used market has been pretty bountiful for a while now.

Huawei is believed to have used a new TSMC-made chip in its hardware despite the number of sanctions designed to stop that happening. Now, TSMC has revealed it has halted shipments to a client that may have quietly been handing its supply over to the Chinese technology giant . If true, it makes you wonder how long Huawei expected to do this before someone noticed.