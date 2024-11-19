The Morning After: Get ready for Black Friday
The FCC gets a new head, and undersea cables are snapped.
Black Friday is upon us once again, and the internet’s awash with gonzo deals on the world’s most sought after tech. Naturally, you’re too busy living your actual life to check if the deals on offer are as good as they’re made out to be. That’s why Engadget employs a crack team of spreadsheet nerds to comb through what’s hot and what’s not. .
For instance, a . Given the M3 was already a superlative-exhausting piece of equipment, that you can now snag one for as little as $899 is staggering. If I was in the US and in the market for a new machine, I’d have whipped my credit card out before writing this newsletter. I’m asking the universe for Fujifilm to offer an even tastier discount for the X-T50 in the coming days.
News in Brief
Given how many iPhones still use lightning, it seems premature.
He’s a co-author of Project 2025.
President-elect Trump has named Brendan Carr as incoming head of the Federal Communications Commission. . He also drafted the FCC portion of the infamous Project 2025 manifesto, is against Net Neutrality and pushes the myth Big Tech suppresses conservative speech. All in all, a swell guy.
Shocker.
If anyone still believes the myth social media platforms suppress conservative speech, then this latest Pew report will… probably be dismissed as fake news. The thinktank has researched the state of “news influencers” who have stepped in to fill the void vacated by traditional news media. over publications with commitments to things like fact checking and proving what they claim.
Initial reports suspect sabotage.
A crucial but unseen part of our internet infrastructure is the network of undersea cables that carries data between countries. . Officials haven’t yet made their findings public, but the hints are of sabotage by a hostile foreign power.
A story from the pages of ‘What, you weren’t doing that already!?’ magazine.
Roblox is adding new restrictions to younger children’s accounts to beef up its nonexistent safety credentials. . The company has also announced parents will be able to monitor their kids’ Roblox use from their phones.