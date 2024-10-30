The Morning After: How will the next US president deal with big tech?

Over the last four years, the Biden administration’s antitrust efforts have been notable by their sheer number, with ongoing cases against Apple, Meta, Google and Amazon — as well as sparring with tech-adjacent players like Ticketmaster. Biden’s team has pushed to prevent giant mergers, increase competition and punish companies (however lightly) for unfair business practices.

So how about your next president? We compare Kamala Harris (who seems less aggressive on antitrust than her predecessor) to Donald Trump, whose stint in the White House was also pretty active in the antitrust space. Trump already has strong opinions on some of the biggest players in the tech space too.

— Mat Smith

The biggest tech stories you missed

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

And, with M4 and M4 Pro chips, a lot of power.

Apple

Apple’s refreshed Mac mini is a five-inch by five-inch box, two inches tall, that could be a serious workhorse. Sure, you can equip it with Apple’s M4 chip, but it can also be configured with an even more powerful M4 Pro model, announced alongside the new mini.

So yes, it’s smaller than what came before it (the M2 iteration was a shorter 7.75-inch square). In fact, it’s getting down to almost Apple TV sizes. Apple has also finally given us a few front ports: two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. And if you go for the M4 Pro version, which delivers Thunderbolt 5 connectivity for the first time on a Mac, with up to three times the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3, as well as up to 64GB of RAM.

That bandwidth will cost you, though. The new M4 Mac mini is on pre-order now, starting at $599 ($499 for education customers), and it’ll be available in stores on November 9. The M4 Pro model, meanwhile, starts at $1,399.

Continue reading.

That’s how poorly the team shooter was received.

Sony has officially killed off Concord and is shuttering the studio behind the game. Concord's servers were taken down just two weeks after the launch of the competitive team shooter from Firewalk Studios, after poor sales. Sony bought the studio only last spring.

Continue reading.

The six-parter stars Gabriel Leone.

Netflix

After the success of docuseries Drive to Survive, Netflix is spotlighting a motorsport great. Senna will show the roots, drive and tragic passing of Ayrton Senna (Gabriel Leone) as he goes from racing go-karts in São Paulo, Brazil, to international superstardom and 41-time Grands Prix winner.

Continue reading.