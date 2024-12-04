The Morning After: Apple Music Replay is here to highlight your questionable tastes

Apple has wrapped up all your listening stats in a bow with its annual recap of your entire year in music streaming. This time, you can view the full Replay experience in the Apple Music app via the home, new and search tab — yes, no need to go to a microsite for your vital listening statistics. You can save a playlist of your most-played songs in 2024, though that and your stats will be cemented in January — if you're looking to kick out a particularly embarrassing song that's wormed its way into your head, you could spam other tracks? You can even access your Replays from previous years (something Spotify doesn't offer with Wrapped).

More widely, the most-listened-to song on Apple Music overall this year was Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," his most recent Drake-diss track. Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," meanwhile, was the most identified song on Shazam. Beautifully hard to identify.

— Mat Smith

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