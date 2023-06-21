Get a Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Pop for $40 as an early Prime Day deal This is a deep discount for the Amazon products.

Amazon just revealed a deeply-discounted bundle that includes a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Pop speaker for just $40, though this deal is exclusive to Prime members. All told, that’s $65 off the regular price, as the Ring Video Doorbell typically costs $65 and the Echo Pop usually comes in at $40. In other words, you’re basically getting the Echo Pop for free.

There’s only one caveat here. This deal is only good for the wired doorbell, so put those dreams of a wireless video doorbell out of your head. There are other deals available for the wired doorbell as part of this early Prime Day celebration. You can purchase it outright for $35 or pair it with a Ring Chime notification device for $60. These discounted bundles are live right now, but only until June 26th. Prime Day officially starts on July 11th, continuing until July 12th.

The Ring Video Doorbell is widely praised for being easy to use, with a high-definition camera perfect for inspecting visitors, despite requiring a wired connection. The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest entry-level smart speaker, with a half-globe design that’s great for smaller living spaces. It also pairs with mesh routers and features the company’s proprietary AZ2 Neural Edge processor for machine learning.

This is just an opening salvo in the coming onslaught of Prime Day deals, but it’s certainly a fantastic start for those looking to save a few bucks on gadgets.

