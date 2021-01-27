Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

Amazon-owned Ring is today launching its cheapest smart doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, for just $60. The device has an all-new body, which takes design cues from the pricier Video Doorbell Pro, albeit in a much shorter body. Despite the low price, the camera packs a 1080p wide-angle camera, two-way audio and the same customizable motion zones as its siblings.

Naturally, the big omission here is the lack of a built-in or swappable battery, a common feature on the regular Ring range. Given the size, effort and cost of including a cell, it makes sense for the company to offer a bare-bones option, especially given how many people retrofit onto their existing wiring. Plus, at such a low entry price, you may feel encourage to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan subscription.