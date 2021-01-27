Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ring

Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

$60, but requires a wired doorbell connection.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ring
Ring

Amazon-owned Ring is today launching its cheapest smart doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, for just $60. The device has an all-new body, which takes design cues from the pricier Video Doorbell Pro, albeit in a much shorter body. Despite the low price, the camera packs a 1080p wide-angle camera, two-way audio and the same customizable motion zones as its siblings.

Naturally, the big omission here is the lack of a built-in or swappable battery, a common feature on the regular Ring range. Given the size, effort and cost of including a cell, it makes sense for the company to offer a bare-bones option, especially given how many people retrofit onto their existing wiring. Plus, at such a low entry price, you may feel encourage to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan subscription. 

Unfortunately, Ring is still suffering from a number of privacy issues which it’s working to tackle as fast as it can. In mid-January, just a day after announcing the advent of end-to-end encryption for some of its bells, reports emerged that the Neighbors app exposed people’s precise addresses. Similarly, the company spent much of 2020 dealing with reports of high-profile hacking attempts and third-party app trackers

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available to pre-order from Amazon and Ring right now, and is expected to ship on February 24th. It’ll also be exclusively available at Home Depot from February 24th through March 25th. 

In this article: Ring, Amazon, Doorbell, Video Doorbell, Protect, Neighbors, Smart Home, Security, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

View
Intel starts shipping its first Iris Xe discrete graphics cards for desktop

Intel starts shipping its first Iris Xe discrete graphics cards for desktop

View
2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

View
Virgin Hyperloop outlines how it thinks journeys will actually work in 2030

Virgin Hyperloop outlines how it thinks journeys will actually work in 2030

View
Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr