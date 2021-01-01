Ring's Neighbors app exposed precise locations and addresses

Ring’s Neighbors app is still suffering from privacy shortcomings almost three years later. TechCrunch has learned a bug in the Amazon-owned neighborhood watch tool exposed precise locations and home addresses for anyone posting in the software. The app was pulling hidden positional data from Ring’s servers. While users wouldn’t see the info, an attacker could combine that info with unique post numbers to help interpret locations.

Ring spokesperson Yassi Shahmiri said the company had fixed the issue once it became aware, and it had “not identified any evidence” of malicious access.