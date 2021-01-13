Ring starts offering end-to-end encryption to (some) of its users

Ring is announcing that end-to-end encryption (E2E) is rolling out to all users, in the form of a technical preview, starting today. The video doorbell company says that it will ask its customers for feedback before it becomes a standard, and requires the user to opt-in. When activated, you can head to the Control Center inside the Ring app to offer feedback about how the feature is working.
Unfortunately, end-to-end encryption is not available to everyone, or even a majority of Ring products, with the battery and solar-powered units disqualified. E2E is guaranteed to work on the wired bells, including the Doorbell Pro and Elite, as well as the Floodlight, Spotlight and both wired versions of the Stick Up Cam. Not getting any love is the first-and-second generation Ring doorbells, as well as the Peephole Cam. You’ll also have trouble if you’re using an older smart device to run your doorbell, since the system only works with phones running iOS 12 and Android 8, or newer.