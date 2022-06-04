A new Ghostbusters animated show is coming to Netflix

It's from 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.08.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 8th, 2022
In this article: ghostbusters, news, animated, netflix, entertainment, streaming, streaming video
Director Jason Reitman on the set of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

The resurgence of Ghostbusters is set to continue with a new animated series that's coming to Netflix. Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer and director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan are heading up the show as executive producers. Sony Pictures Animation is involved as well. Other details remain a mystery for now, including the title, the basics of the plot or and when it will be released.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

It seems to be early days for the new project, which will be the third animated Ghostbusters series after The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. Netflix made the announcement as part of its Geeked Week event. 

Today is also Ghostbusters Day, an annual celebration of the franchise. According to Variety, Reitman and Kenan are expected to announce more projects. A few Ghostbusters games are in the works as well, including Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Ghostbusters VR, both of which are set to arrive later this year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget