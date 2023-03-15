‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ heads to Xbox Series X/S on April 12th

After debuting on PlayStation 5 and PC last year, Ghostwire: Tokyo is heading to Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass. Developer Tango Gameworks announced Wednesday that the game will arrive on Microsoft’s current generation consoles on April 12th. That same day, the studio will release the free “Spider’s Thread” update for all platforms.

Descend into the #GhostwireTokyo Spider's Thread Update on April 12, available on PlayStation 5, PC, and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/ZeYHBegvPn — Tango Gameworks (EN) (@TangoGameworks) March 15, 2023

The DLC adds a new game mode that will challenge players to complete a 30-stage gauntlet. As you progress through the mode, you’ll earn in-game currency you can spend to purchase upgrades for your run. Separately, the update adds new locales and missions within the game’s supernatural take on Tokyo for players to explore and complete. Complementing the new content are extended cutscenes designed to provide more insights into the game’s story. Good thing too because Engadget’s Mat Smith thought the game was begging for DLC to flesh out some of its more ambiguous plot points.