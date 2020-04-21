GM's Maven car-sharing service is shutting down

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed GM’s Maven car-sharing service. Customers are receiving notices that Maven is no longer available “effective immediately.” In its messaging, the company cited business performance, the industry and “what’s going on with COVID-19” as key factors. We’ve asked GM for comment.

In a statement to The Verge, global innovation VP Pamela Fletcher said GM had obtained “extremely valuable insights” from running a car-sharing service. What it learned would “benefit and accelerate” other parts of GM’s business, she said.