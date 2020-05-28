Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ustwo

'Go Go Bots' is a Facebook Gaming exclusive from Ustwo

Race against the clock in a glitchy cyberpunk future.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
33m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Go Go Bots
Ustwo

Ustwo Studios — a division of the creative company behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care ­– has dropped a new title on Facebook Gaming: Go Go Bots. It’s a fast-paced, strategic climbing game set in a glitchy, cyberpunk future — choose from one of five mechanical characters, each with their own special powers, and race against the clock (or your pals) to navigate hazard-strewn obstacle courses.

There are two game modes: Seasons lets you play solo, while Grand Prix lets you compete against others. Getting into the game itself is pretty seamless — it’s playable straight from the Facebook app, no downloads required, so you can dip in and out without any hassle or commitment.

It’s not a ground-breaking concept by any stretch, but it has all the hallmarks of a successful mobile game. It’s fun, it’s brightly-colored, and most importantly, it connects people. Platforms like Twitch and Mixer are generally geared towards the more serious gamer, while mobile games are more accessible to occasional gamers, and have a wider reach. It’s a formula that Facebook is clearly keen to hone, too, given the site’s recent redesign and its increased focus on the gaming tab. Go Go Bots is available exclusively on Facebook Gaming around the world today.

 

In this article: Ustwo, Facebook, Go Go Bots, Monument Valley, Assemble with Care, Twitch, Mixer, mobile, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

View
The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View
Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr