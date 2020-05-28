'Go Go Bots' is a Facebook Gaming exclusive from Ustwo

Ustwo Studios — a division of the creative company behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care ­– has dropped a new title on Facebook Gaming: Go Go Bots. It’s a fast-paced, strategic climbing game set in a glitchy, cyberpunk future — choose from one of five mechanical characters, each with their own special powers, and race against the clock (or your pals) to navigate hazard-strewn obstacle courses.

There are two game modes: Seasons lets you play solo, while Grand Prix lets you compete against others. Getting into the game itself is pretty seamless — it’s playable straight from the Facebook app, no downloads required, so you can dip in and out without any hassle or commitment.