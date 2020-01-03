Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

It also rolled out Assistant-powered audio messages on Android.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
40m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A person holds an iphone showing the app for Google chrome search engine. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Google is making its activity cards feature — which helps you pick up where you left off in Search on mobile — more useful. Let’s say you’re looking for iPad accessories. The shopping card will display products that you’ve been researching, and even some that you haven’t explicitly searched for. If they were featured in a review or a guide, Google might surface them in the card. That could help you to compare all of your options and reach a decision.

The jobs card could make it easier for you to keep on top of new openings in your field. It’ll display relevant job listings that have popped up since you last searched, so you don’t necessarily have to trawl through the same ones over and over.

Google has also made improvements to the recipes card. “To make meal planning easier, we’re updating the recipes activity card to show you even more relevant recipes related to your query,” Search product manager InHan Kang wrote in a blog post. “So now when you search for chicken recipes, we’ll surface the related recipes you’ve recently visited and provide a thumbnail preview to make it easy to select the right one.”

These updates are rolling out today. If you’re not interested in seeing activity cards, you can turn off private results in your Search settings. You can also remove individual items that pop up on the recipe and product cards, and delete your job searches from the My Activity.

Elsewhere, you now have the option of sending audio messages via Google Assistant on Android phones solely using your voice. All you have to do is say, “Hey Google, send an audio message,” along with the name of the recipient and what you want to tell them. The feature is live in English-speaking countries, and in Brazil in Portuguese.

In this article: google, google search, googlesearch, search, activity cards, activitycards, google assistant, googleassistant, assistant, audio message, audiomessage, android, mobile, ios, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

View
Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

View
Facebook's AI can generate MRI images in minutes instead of an hour

Facebook's AI can generate MRI images in minutes instead of an hour

View
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones (our new favorites) start shipping today

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones (our new favorites) start shipping today

View
Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr