Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Google Assistant is rolling out on Samsung's 2020 TVs in the US

Remember Bixby?
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
44m ago
Comments
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Smart TV
Samsung

After years of trying to make Bixby happen, Samsung is coming around and enabling support for better AI helpers like Alexa and Google Assistant. The company announced at CES this year that you can choose to use these assistants on its QLED 8K TV, but Google Assistant only just became available. It’ll work on 2020 models of Samsung’s Sero, Serif, Frame, Terrace, Crystal UHD and 8K and 4K QLEDs.

With Google Assistant on these devices, you can not only control other smart devices, but also use it to pull up your favorite show or get onscreen answers to your questions. You’ll need to connect your TV to the Google Assistant app on your phone by heading over to Settings on your big screen and selecting it under Voice. You’ll need to give Samsung and Google permission to share information with each other as well as access to your voice.

Google also announced a slew of updates alongside this news, including support for its Assistant on Fitbit’s Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches. The wearables already offer support for Alexa, and the new integration makes sense given Google’s pending acquisition of Fitbit. We haven’t tested Assistant support on either the Fitbits or the Samsung TVs yet, but it could make them more useful and intuitive.

In this article: google, samsung, google assistant, tv, samsung tv, fitbit sense, fitbit versa 3, samsung serif, qled, 8K, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View
How and where to pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

How and where to pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
OtterBox's MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases will be available soon

OtterBox's MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases will be available soon

View
Renault's Mégane eVision concept offers a look at its future EV lineup

Renault's Mégane eVision concept offers a look at its future EV lineup

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr