Image credit: krblokhin via Getty Images

Google Fi's additional pandemic data caps and payment extensions expire next week

The tech giant gave Fi subscribers 30GB of data and 60 days to pay missed bills.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Like other carriers and telecommunication companies, Google raised Fi’s data caps and extended its payment grace period as a response to COVID-19 a few months ago. And like those other companies, Google is now returning to its standard policies for data speeds and late payments. The tech giant has updated Google Fi’s Help page (as spotted by 9to5Google) to notify users that things are going back to the way they were starting on September 3rd.

Google raised Fi’s limits for full speed data to 30GB per user, regardless of their tier. The tech giant also gave its MVNO telecommunications service subscribers 60 days from their billing date to settle a late payment. For their next billing cycle after September 3rd, though, Flexible tier subscribers will again have a 15GB cap, while Unlimited subscribers will go back to 22GB. They’ll again have to make do with 256kbps speeds after going over those caps or pay $10 per gigabyte for additional top-speed data.

Fi’s grace period for late payments will be back to three days, as well, though there seems to be hope for those still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “If you are experiencing COVID-19 related financial hardship, please contact us to see if your account is eligible for additional support,” Google wrote in the support page.

Most companies had already retired the COVID-19-related perks they gave subscribers back in July. Some chose to wait a little longer before reinstating old policies — AT&T, for instance, extended its data cap waiver until September 30th for everyone other than its Digital Subscriber Line broadband customers — but it’s clear that people will have to deal with data caps as they continue to work from home in the coming months.

