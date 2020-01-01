Google Fi's additional pandemic data caps and payment extensions expire next week

Like other carriers and telecommunication companies, Google raised Fi’s data caps and extended its payment grace period as a response to COVID-19 a few months ago. And like those other companies, Google is now returning to its standard policies for data speeds and late payments. The tech giant has updated Google Fi’s Help page (as spotted by 9to5Google) to notify users that things are going back to the way they were starting on September 3rd.

Google raised Fi’s limits for full speed data to 30GB per user, regardless of their tier. The tech giant also gave its MVNO telecommunications service subscribers 60 days from their billing date to settle a late payment. For their next billing cycle after September 3rd, though, Flexible tier subscribers will again have a 15GB cap, while Unlimited subscribers will go back to 22GB. They’ll again have to make do with 256kbps speeds after going over those caps or pay $10 per gigabyte for additional top-speed data.