Google holds off on reopening US offices due to the latest COVID-19 spike

Google isn’t ready to bring workers back just yet. The company originally planned to call select employees back to the office beginning July 6th. Now, it says all US offices will remain closed until at least September 7th due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Bloomberg reports.
“While conditions do vary from state to state, we need to see that the US outlook as a whole is stable before we move forward,” Chris Rackow, vice president of global security, wrote in a memo seen by the Bloomberg News team. “As the recent resurgence of cases demonstrates, COVID-19 is still very much alive in our communities.”