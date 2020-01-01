Google delays its 30-percent Play Store cut in India after pushback

Google will delay enforcement in India of a new billing policy that will force some developers to pay a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases, the company announced (via TechCrunch). The new rules are set to go in effect globally by September 2021, but after facing pushback from an alliance of app developers, Google will postpone them in India until April 2022.
Google started facing pushback over the policy after it temporarily pulled an app called Paytm for promoting gambling. The app was running a fantasy sports-type feature for the popular IPL cricket tournament, whicih allowed users to win money or points redeemable for physical goods. Paytm subsequently launched its own mini-app store (below) that allows other developers to sell subscriptions without any commission. So far, 300 large players like ride-hailing company Ola, Booking.com and McDonald’s have signed up.