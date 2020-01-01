Google delays its 30-percent Play Store cut in India after pushback

Paytm

Google pointed out that its payment system only applies to three percent of developers, and 97 percent of those already use it. It said that its billing system “provides a simple, safe way for consumers to transact,” and includes reminders about free trials, clear price disclosures and information about cancellations and refunds.

It added that it’s willing to speak with developers to resolve any concerns. “We are setting up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply,” the company wrote. “And we’re also extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play.”

Still, the policy delay is another front in a rebellion that’s happening against Google and Apple’s app store policies and commissions. Over the past few weeks, Apple has reacted by opening up the iOS store to game streaming (albeit in a rather limited way), while Google has made it easier for Android users to download apps via third-party stores. More changes may be in store (sorry) once a European Commission probe into Apple Pay and the App Store gets rolling.