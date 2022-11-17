Google's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on Pixel phones, Watch and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Google has started its Black Friday deals early, offering solid discounts on many of its Pixel and Nest devices. That includes offers of up to 33 percent of the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro, along with home products like the Nest Thermostat, Nest Security Cam and Nest Doorbell.

For smartphone shoppers on a budget, Google's Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 (33 percent off the regular $449 price), matching the best sale we've seen so far. It has top-notch performance, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, you get excellent camera quality, thanks to the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a distinctive design, sharp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, long-lasting battery, IP67 water/dust protection and more.

Google's latest phones are also on sale. The Google Pixel 7 128GB (5G, unlocked) is available for just $499 instead of $599, while the top-end Pixel 7 Pro (5G, unlocked) is priced at $749, or $150 off the regular $899 price. Both models have the new Tensor G2 chip, excellent cameras and new software and features like Direct My Call and Photo Unblur — helping them both achieve high scores in our Engadget review. The main differences between the two are in the display, with the Pixel 7 Pro being better for mobile gaming thanks to the 120Hz display, compared to 90Hz on the Pixel 7.

If you've had your eye on Google's sleek Pixel Watch, now is the time to act, as it's on sale for $300, or $50 (14 percent) off the regular price. It's easily one of the prettiest Wear OS watches out there, offers excellenbt health and fitness tracking and useful new faces. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are discounted by 25 percent, bringing the regular $200 price down to $150. We called them "Google's best earbuds yet," thanks to the solid ANC performance, punchy bass and reliable touch controls.

Finally, multiple Google Nest products are available at some of the lowest prices we've seen. You can grab the Google Nest Thermostat for $90, a savings of $40 (31 percent) off the regular price. The Google Nest Security Cam (wired) has been reduced by 30 percent to $70, and if it's a Google Nest Doorbell you're after, that item is on sale for $120, for a savings of $60 (33 percent). The sale runs nearly two weeks until November 28th, but it's still best to act soon in case any of the items run out.

