Google Fi's VPN is coming to the iPhone this spring

Google Project Fi’s VPN service has only been available to Android users in beta so far, but that’s about to change. “We’re expanding access to the VPN to iPhone, so that it will be available for all users on Fi,” the company announced in a press release. “We plan to roll out the VPN to iPhone users starting this spring.”

In addition, the VPN service is officially coming to all Android users, after being in beta for the last couple of years. “After listening to your feedback and making performance improvements, we’re taking the Fi VPN out of beta for Android phone users. This means you can get the benefits of the VPN while also getting a faster, stronger connection across your apps and services,” Google wrote.

As a reminder, Project Fi’s mobile phone service promises unlimited domestic talk and text, along with international messaging, tethering and more. The heart of it is a mobile mesh that combines T-Mobile’s coverage areas with a million or so WiFi hotspots. Shortly after launch, Google unveiled an always-on VPN that encrypts and hides your online activity, even from Google itself. The only caveat is that your data usage could jump by up to ten percent while using it.

As part of Safer Internet Day (TIL) Google Fi also launched a privacy and security hub in the Fi app on Android phones. That will let you learn about and manage your Fi privacy and security features in one place. The company also reminded users that Fi blocks suspected spam calls, while protecting your phone number from threats like SIM swaps. As mentioned, the VPN is about to come out of beta on Android, though Google didn’t say exactly when — and it will arrive to iPhone users this spring.