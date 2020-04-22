Google adds Smart Compose autocomplete to its Docs mobile app

You’ll also have access to link previews in the same app. When you tap on one, you’ll see more details about what it points to, such as the title and thumbnail for a web page, or the owner and recent activity of a Google Drive file. A card with that information will pop up at the bottom of your screen. The feature is live for all iOS Docs users and it’ll hit Android starting August 12th.

Also new are the ability to edit Microsoft Office documents without having to convert them, an option to vertically scroll through presentations in Slides (you can pinch to zoom in) and a revamped look for comments and action items. Perhaps even more helpful than those is the option to respond to and resolve comments from collaborators directly in Gmail. This dynamic email feature has been available on the web since last year, and you can now use it through the Gmail app on iOS and Android.

On top of all that, Google noted in its announcement that it recently added a dark mode to Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android. It’ll hit iOS later.