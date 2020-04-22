Google adds Smart Compose autocomplete to its Docs mobile app

Google has announced a bunch of updates for its Docs, Sheets and Slides mobile apps. Most are mobile versions of desktop features and some are only available to G Suite subscribers for now. Still, they should help you to get more done a bit faster while you’re away from your computer.
G Suite customers will soon have access to Smart Compose in Docs. Gmail and the web version of Docs already have that feature, through which Google automatically offers suggestions on how to complete your sentences. It should be pretty useful, especially for folks who aren’t great at typing on their phones. Google is rolling out Smart Compose on the iOS Docs app now and on Android from August 12th. Folks with personal Google accounts won’t be able to use the feature just yet, but they might do in the future.